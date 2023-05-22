Brownstown Township man charged after threatening to shoot up Woodhaven High School

Kennie Raymond Larkins Brownstown Township Police Department

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old Brownstown Township man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot up Woodhaven High School during a live video on social media, Brownstown Township police say.

According to police, Kennie Raymond Larkins made the threat on May 9 while on Instagram Live.

Police say Larkins could be seen with and without a hood and mask on and appeared to be acting erratically, stating, "I can feel it…I am shooting up Woodhaven High School."

A shelter-in-place order was put in place throughout the Woodhaven/Brownstown School District while authorities investigated.

Police were able to quickly identify Larkins in the video and he was arrested by Van Buren Township police shortly after.

Larkins was arraigned Friday on one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. He was issued a $500,000 cash bond and ordered to wear a tether should he be released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 30.

"Threats made against anyone, but especially directed at school staff and students will be treated seriously and handled quickly. If you witness threats or threatening behavior directed at a school or a school district; please contact your local police department immediately," Brownstown Township police said in a statement.