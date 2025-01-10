Two Detroit-area brothers accused of attempted murder in Pontiac

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two brothers are charged in connection with the attempted murder of a Pontiac man last month.

Terell Norton, 19, was arrested on Thursday at a home in Pontiac, and Kentrell Norton, 18, was arrested Friday after a brief chase in a mobile home park in Orion Township. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, both brothers are charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon and five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office says the brothers are accused of shooting a 29-year-old man on Dec. 12, 2024. The incident happened in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue in Pontiac.

Investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene. The sheriff's office says multiple cars and apartments were hit by gunfire. Ammunition and clothing believed to be connected to the shooting were found at the home where Terell Norton was arrested.

"As I have said repeatedly, people that carry and use guns illegally need to have the most severe punishment as those are the ones most likely to hurt and kill others," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. "In this case, they used an illegal gun to shoot another individual. We look forward the system holding them accountable."

Terell Norton was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, while Kentrell Norton is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.