Brookside beef wiener products sold in Ohio recalled due to undeclared allergens

(CBS DETROIT) - A company based in St. Clair Shores recalled its beef wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, recalled about 3,204 pounds of its fully cooked beef wiener products because of misbranding and the possibility that the product contains milk.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), these recalled products may contain smoked sausage, which includes milk, and that is not declared on the label.

The recalled items were produced on May 3. Here is the specific information for the recalled beef wiener items:

2-lbs. vacuum-sealed packages labeled "BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS" with the lot code 3121, case code 07658, and sell by date of 8/1/23.

These products were sold in retail locations in Ohio. Officials say they discovered the problem after an establishment told them one of its customers said they received a product labeled as been wieners in a carton labeled as hot smoked sausage. The packaged product did end up containing smoked sausages.

According to FSIS, there have been no reports of reactions due to the recalled beef wiener products.

Anyone who purchased these products is encouraged to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

In addition, if anyone has any questions about the recall, they can call Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.