"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast pays homage to Andre Braugher

Actor Andre Braugher dies at 61 Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star and Emmy award winning actor, dies at age of 61 01:50

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, best known for his popular roles in television series including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died on Tuesday following a "brief illness," his rep confirmed to CBS News. He was 61.

His role as the beloved Captain Raymond Holt of the 99th precinct earned him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Braugher was nominated 11 times and won two Emmys; in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie and in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

His "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars took to social media this week to celebrate the actor's life and mourn the unexpected loss, with actor Terry Crews sharing a photo of Braugher alongside an emotional caption.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," wrote Crews.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship," the actor added.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's husband on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine," shared a photo of the two embracing with the caption, "O Captain. My Captain."

"Goddammit," commented actor Nick Offerman, who has guest-starred on the show as Braugher's ex-boyfriend.

Actress Chelsea Peretti, who played Braugher's assistant Gina Linetti in "Nine-Nine," also wrote a moving tribute to the actor on Instagram.

"I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick," wrote Peretti.

"Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't," she said.

Co-stars Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also posted kind words for Braugher, calling him, "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous," and "sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him."

Actress Melissa Fumero shared a photo of her and Braugher laughing on a beach wearing matching bathrobes, writing, "The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck overlooking the ocean in Malibu. We were having our first, of many, deep conversations."

"I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family," wrote Fumero.

"With you," commented fellow co-star Joe Lo Truglio, alongside hearts.

The actor also posted his own tribute to Braugher on Instagram, writing, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with."

"I miss him so much already."

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami, and their three sons.