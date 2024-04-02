Brilliant Detroit's innovative approach sparks nationwide interest

(CBS DETROIT) – A group in Wayne County that supports families in a number of ways, including helping young children learn how to read, may soon expand its reach.

What was once a vacant home at the corner of Midland and Heyden streets is now a thriving resource for the neighborhood made possible by Brilliant Detroit.

"What you need to do is provide programs that are not just accessible, that are all in one place where there's real fellowship, happening, and connectedness," Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, told CBS News Detroit.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

When the nonprofit launched eight years ago, it served 50 people in one location; since then, it has grown to 19 locations, helping 22,000 people.

"We build a strong family. So what that means is that an adult can be here, taking a GED program, or a mental health program, something along those lines, while their child is getting tutored or they are participating together in something called a play to learn. We even do exercise," Eggleton said.

Word of mouth has been instrumental in spreading awareness, with communities reaching out to the nonprofit for help.

Once invited in, the organization does listening sessions to gauge the specific needs of each neighborhood and hires from within that community.

"And it also just validates for the parents that you know, someone that they're familiar with has opportunities for them. So it makes it a lot easier for them to make the choice and come and participate," said Marlin Franklin, community engagement manager of Brilliant Detroit.

Their model has seen so much success that there are 31 other cities outside of Detroit that would like to bring the program to their communities.

"At the same time, we don't want to be an institution; we want to help show people. How do you do this, right? How do you do community differently? How do you work with partners?" Eggleton said.

The nonprofit anticipates announcing its new locations by the end of the year.

"This is fostering community. That's why it works," Eggleton said.

For more information on how to get involved, visit Brilliant Detroit's website or email info@brilliantdetroit.org.