Brighton issues boil water advisory due to water main break

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Brighton issued a boil water advisory on Thursday following a water main break.

The water main break caused a drop in water pressure, and whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant length of time, bacterial contamination can occur.

Residents are being told to boil all water before drinking it. It should be boiled for one minute and cooled before using.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food," the city posted in an announcement on its website. "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice."

According to city officials, water staff will be flushing and collecting samples from around the system to test the water quality. Officials will release an update when the tests show no bacteria and residents no longer need to boil water before using it.

They anticipate the issue to be resolved within 48-72 hours.

For more information about this boil water advisory, residents can contact contact Corey Brooks, City of Brighton, at 810-844-5113, or by email at brooksc@brightoncity.org.