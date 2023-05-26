Brighton gun-safe supplier demonstrates device being considered at Oxford schools

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Adding gun safes to Oxford Public Schools is an idea that has many parents split on how to better protect students from active shooting situations.

In fact, the idea was proposed at a school board meeting on Tuesday that drew some pushback. However, Ben Powers, of Brighton, the man behind the safe supplier, 360 Life Safety, says some should reconsider.

"We provide that deterrent effect. The deterrent effect is huge. People say we don't want more guns in the schools. Well, put these in there and the guns won't show up," Powers says.

With a tap of a screen, a scan of the eyes, and a snapshot of the face, the SRO Advantage safe opens in just seconds without a key, turn lock or passcode.

"It's no longer than any other safe on the market that you are using. It's faster," Powers says.

The safe can be conveniently supplied with at least two armored vests, has power outlets and charging ports to help keep communication devices like radios ready, and has enough room to store several firearms including long rifles.

"In a school setting, people who would have access would be a school resource officer. If he is in his office and he gets the call, 10 seconds to grab the proper gear to get on the way is well worth it," Powers says.

With a facial recognition iris scan as the only option to get in, Powers says there is no way an unauthorized user can open the safe, even if someone tries breaking it open.

"The handle is clutched. If someone tries to force the handle it will just spin. It won't break. You got these locking dogs right down here and up here that lock in so that if the door is closed, and someone were to cut off the hinges, you still can't get the door off," Powers says.

While Powers says the first sale of his newly designed safe came in the fall of 2022, one district in Michigan and at least four other schools statewide, who he says did not want to be named, have ordered his $9,000 safe.

"We're brand new. We are just getting traction. Nobody knows about us yet," Powers says.

With schools around the country including those in Oxford looking to make a move, Powers says people should believe in his product but not for the reasons you may assume.

"I'm all for keeping guns out of schools trust me. If we can guarantee that there are no guns in the school, that the killer cannot bring a gun in the school, then we don't need these and we don't need school resource officers but you can't guarantee that," Powers says.

Oxford is considering plans to buy either two or six of the SRO Advantage gun safes by 360 Life Safety.

The proposals were discussed during Tuesday's board meeting but no decision has been made. Their next meeting is June 13.