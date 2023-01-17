Brighton firefighters rescue sheep found on frozen lake

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters in Livingston County came to the rescue after a sheep was located on a frozen lake.

According to the Brighton Area Fire Authority, crews were called on Monday to Lake Chemung, which sits between Brighton and Howell, where they found the trapped animal.

"As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal," BAFA said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the sheep was reunited with its owners. Crews were also back in service.