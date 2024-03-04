Bridge work to close part of Inkster Road, US-24 ramp to M-10 in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews will close part of Inkster Road and the southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge/Northwestern Highway) as work on the I-696 Restore the Reuther project continues.

Starting Monday, March 4, Inkster Road will be closed between 11 and 12 Mile roads. Local traffic will have access up to the I-696 bridge. This will go through March 18, but a shoulder closure will be in place through early May.

The following detours will be in place during the Inkster Road closure, according to a release from MDOT:

Northbound Inkster Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to Inkster Road.

Southbound Inkster Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Middle Belt Road, then eastbound 11 Mile Road to Inkster Road.

Then, starting Tuesday, March 5, the southbound Telegraph Road ramp to southbound M-10 will be closed so crews can complete bridge work. This closure will be in place through late March.

Drivers will be detoured to northbound M-10 to use the crossover between 12 Mile and Franklin roads to southbound M-10.

The $275 project includes rebuilding the roadway, which includes storm sewer replacement and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and Telegraph Road.

In 2024, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from east of Telegraph Road to I-275. Both directions of traffic are currently using the eastbound side, as those lanes were rebuilt in 2023.

The I-696 Restore the Reuther project is funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.