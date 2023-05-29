Watch CBS News
BRICKLIVE on display at Detroit Zoo throughout the summer

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

BRICKLIVE on display at Detroit Zoo throughout the summer
(CBS DETROIT) - Now through September, you have the opportunity to check out your favorite zoo animals constructed of bricks. 

BRICKLIVE returns to the Detroit Zoo and features dozens of animals made of millions of bricks.

It features life-size critters built from bricks and includes a three-acre jungle of creativity. Selfie stations are also included in this exhibit.

BRICKLIVE features more than 70 unique toy brick models comprised of more than two million bricks. The fun summer experience runs May 27-Sept. 4. 

