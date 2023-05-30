BRICKLIVE comes to the Detroit Zoo

(CBS DETROIT) - BRICKLIVE has arrived at the Detroit Zoo and features dozens of animals made of millions of bricks.

BRICKLIVE features more than 70 unique toy brick models comprised of more than two million bricks. The fun summer experience runs May 27-Sept. 4.

Emily O'Hara, senior manager of guest experience design at the Detroit Zoo, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to share about the exhibit.