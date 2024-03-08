Brenda Tracy to sue Michigan State University, Mel Tucker for $75 million

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Brenda Tracey, who was at the center of a Title IX complaint against former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker, took the first steps towards suing the university on Thursday.

Tracy, a well-known and well-respected anti-sexual violence activist, filed a Title IX complaint after working with Trucker and his team in 2021. Tucker was fired by the university in September 2023 after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and a disturbing phone call made by Tucker to Tracy.

"He was an employee of MSU, and because he was an employee of MSU, he had a duty to conduct himself appropriately during the normal course and scope of his employment," said Johnny Hawkins, a Southfield-based attorney.

Hawkins says that Tucker's behavior exposed MSU to liability.

"He's an individual, but he again works for an entity, and in this instance, it was an educational institution, a top 10 university," Hawkins said. "He contracted her, and then he sexually harasses her. But in his capacity as what? As a coach. Head coach for MSU's football team. Very, very poor judgment," Hawkins said.

Thursday's court filing is the first step towards a lawsuit against MSU for several complaints like breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

"Certainly, there's some explosive allegations here," said Jonathan Marko, a Detroit attorney. "There's some sordid details here. The lawyer for Brenda Tracy did what she was supposed to do, which is you got to include everything. Later, decisions can be made on what exact claims will be going forward. But with regard to the strength of the allegations, it's really too early to tell."

Marko says we could see a settlement from MSU to get the case done and dusted, but any resolution could be far down the road.

"If this case goes the limit, if it goes all the way to a lawsuit and a decision by a judge and a jury, this is going to be a very, very long road for Miss Tracy. I'm talking five years, probably," Marko said.