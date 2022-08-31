Breaking down the silence, shame, stigma of mental health disorders with KnowResolve

Southfield (CW50) - KnowResolve, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and preventing youth suicide, provides a space and programs to help break down the silence, shame, and stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

After losing his father to suicide as a teen, KnowResolve founder Dennis Liegghio began to struggle with his own depression and thoughts of suicide. He ended up writing a song for his father, which became the turning point for his health and the inspiration for KnowResolve.

Kids involved in KnowResolve's Detour Project Courtesy of KnowResolve

In 2007, Liegghio created KnowResolve to help teens and young adults that were dealing with similar struggles to his own when he was their age. Today, Liegghio is a public speaker, and shares his story with around 12,000 people each year.

KnowResolve has several programs developed to support teens and young adults with their mental health struggles.

One program, Detour Detroit, is an art program designed to give teens a creative outlet that helps improve their overall well-being. The workshops offered help relieve stress, and create a sense of purpose and connection. The art created isn't supposed to make someone focus on the results or end product of their creation, but rather the process of creation and expressing yourself. There is no "artistic" experience required.

KnowResolve also provides a space called The SHED. The SHED was built for teens with the purpose of building a community centered around creativity, art, having fun, and making friends. The physical space is currently under construction, but the programs are still offered.

The organization also offers a Survivors of Suicide support program to assist families, friends, and individuals affected by the aftermath of suicide.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Dennis Liegghio, Founder of KnowResolve CW50 Detroit

Dennis Liegghio, Founder of KnowResolve, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the creation of the organization, how they're helping teens, and dispelling some of the misconceptions of mental health disorders.

Learn more at KnowResolve.org

