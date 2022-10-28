"BRAvo For Women" Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit Returns

(CBS DETROIT) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close and after a pause due to COVID-19, McLaren's BRAvo For Women benefit returns to recognize those who have faced their own struggle with breast cancer.

"We love recognizing our survivors, their journey, and making them feel supported," says Pat Keigher, Regional Director of Cancer Services at Karmanos Macomb. She says the return of the event is long overdue.

"The support from the community has been amazing. So I think we've all been ready for some fun. The theme is a winery and I think that BRAvo is back and has aged to perfection," Keigher said.

Keigher emceed a lip sync battle which served as the nights entertainment. McLaren personnel and others involved with the medical facility, including survivors, took part in the fun.

"Oh my goodness, we rehearsed for months," said Nichole Amicone, who was part of one performance; a rendition of "It's Raining Men".

She, like many others in attendance, is a survivor of breast cancer. She was diagnosed at just 32-years-old.

"Everything happened very quickly. I had my chemotherapy, my mastectomy, my reconstruction all within a years time," said Amicone.

Amicone is now 1-year out of chemotherapy. She thanks the people around her during those tough times and says being able to attend this event is a feeling she can't even put into words.

"As long as you are willing and open and share your story with people, there will be people there for you," Amicone said.