BP gas station fire under investigation in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A BP gas station fire is under investigation, the Detroit Fire Department said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Jefferson.

A suspect entered the gas station and set it on fire after an argument, according to the Detroit Police Department. He was last seen fleeing the scene, police said.

An attendant was inside at the time of the fire, the fire department said.

No one was hurt but there was substantial damage, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.