Boy, 14, fatally stabbed on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was killed in a stabbing on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, in the area of Burgess and Thatcher streets.

Police say the boy was stabbed during an altercation after a basketball game.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the unknown suspect left the scene after the stabbing, and they do not have a description at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.