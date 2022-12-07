The Bottomless Toy Chest delivers gifts to Children's Hospital of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Santa's "Elf Squad" with The Bottomless Toy Chest are helping cheer up cancer patients at the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

The Bottomless Toy Chest delivered new holiday gifts to these patients on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

According to a news release, The Bottomless Toy Chest is a nonprofit organization that works to deliver art projects, crafts and interactive toys to pediatric cancer patients to help bring smiles during the holiday season.

"Something as simple as a new toys will make the ordeal these brave children face every day just a little easier and can give them the will and strength the fight back," said Mickey Guisewite, Founder and Executive Director of The Bottomless Toy Chest. "It is also my hope and prayer that these new toys will also make the holiday season a bit brighter for these children and their families."

Volunteers wrap the brand new gifts in cellophane, which helps keeps the gifts clean for children with weakened immune systems.

In addition to this, the clear gift-wrapping also allows the patients to see the different choices they have when picking a gift.