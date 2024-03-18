Boston Celtics put home win streak on the line against Detroit Pistons

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 18, 2024

Detroit Pistons (13-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (53-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -16; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE

Boston hosts Detroit looking to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Celtics are 34-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the NBA with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.3.

The Pistons have gone 10-32 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 5.0.

The Celtics average 121.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 120.0 the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.0% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 128-122 in overtime on Dec. 29. Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jrue Holiday is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 27.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22 points and 7.6 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 16 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES

Celtics: Derrick White: out (hand), Jaylen Brown: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (hamstring).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (illness), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee).