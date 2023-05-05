Born in Detroit collaborates with the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's
(CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit clothing line Born in Detroit and the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's have partnered to bring awareness of Parkinson's disease through fashion.
Steve Annear from the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's joined CBS News Detroit Friday morning to discuss the limited edition Team23 apparel line.
If you're interested in purchasing a clothing item from the collaboration, visit here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.