Border Patrol seizes 217 pounds of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recovered 217 pounds of cocaine on a semi-truck at the Blue Water Bridge's port of entry.

Officers were inspecting outbound commercial cargo on June 8 when they found the cocaine among a shipment of goods.

"This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain," said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka. "I applaud the diligence and professionalism of our Port Huron team and their enduring commitment to CBP's border security mission."

The drugs and semi-truck were seized. The driver is expected to face federal prosecution.

"I commend the work of the CBP officers who intercepted these drugs," said HSI Detroit Special Agent-in-Charge Angie M. Salazar. "Working with our partners, our HSI agents and task force officers will continue to investigate drug trafficking along our northern border."