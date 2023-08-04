Border agents seize more than 100 pounds of MDMA at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 113 pounds of MDMA at the Blue Water Bridge on July 25.

Officers were inspecting inbound commercial cargo shipments when they found vacuum-sealed packages containing MDMA among a shipment of legitimate goods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 113 pounds of MDMA at the Blue Water Bridge on July 25. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

The drugs were seized, and the commercial conveyance was detained pending an investigation.

"The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community," said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka, Area Port of Port Huron.