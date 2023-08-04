Watch CBS News
Border agents seize more than 100 pounds of MDMA at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 113 pounds of MDMA at the Blue Water Bridge on July 25. 

Officers were inspecting inbound commercial cargo shipments when they found vacuum-sealed packages containing MDMA among a shipment of legitimate goods. 

The drugs were seized, and the commercial conveyance was detained pending an investigation. 

"The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community," said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka, Area Port of Port Huron.  

