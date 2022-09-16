7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain
/ CBS Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness.
In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books.
The books removed from access and are in the review process:
1. Push
2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in our collection)
3. And They Lived (only Dearborn Public Library book never was a part of the school collection)
4. The Lovely Bones
5. Eleanor & Park
6. Red, White and Royal Blue
7. This Book is Gay (SORA only, not a physical copy in our collection)
Board member Mary Petlichkoff, noted the 1982 Supreme Court decision Island Trees School District v. Pico in which the court held "that the First Amendment limits the power of junior high and high school officials to remove books from school libraries because of their content."
Other members expressed concerns of possible lawsuits stemming from limiting access to content and asked that the city attorney be consulted moving forward.