Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit

7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness. 

In a Dearborn Public School Board of Education meeting held this week it was shared that seven books have been temporarily removed from circulation and student access. 

In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books. 

The books removed from access and are in the review process:

1. Push

2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in our collection)

3. And They Lived (only Dearborn Public Library book never was a part of the school collection)

4. The Lovely Bones

5. Eleanor & Park

6. Red, White and Royal Blue

7. This Book is Gay (SORA only, not a physical copy in our collection) 

Board member Mary Petlichkoff, noted the 1982 Supreme Court decision Island Trees School District v. Pico in which the court held "that the First Amendment limits the power of junior high and high school officials to remove books from school libraries because of their content."

Other members expressed concerns of possible lawsuits stemming from limiting access to content and asked that the city attorney be consulted moving forward.

The next Board of Education meeting is Oct. 10. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.