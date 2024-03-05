Boo Buie and Northwestern host Michigan State

Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Northwestern visits the Michigan State Spartans after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern's 87-80 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Spartans are 13-4 on their home court. Michigan State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten, scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Michigan State's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tyson Walker is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.