Watch CBS News
Local News

Boneyard BBQ in Livonia to close after 38 years

/ CBS Detroit

Boneyard BBQ closing after 38 years
Boneyard BBQ closing after 38 years 00:21

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular restaurant in Livonia will be closing its doors after 38 years of serving the community.

Boneyard BBQ on Plymouth Road will close up shop in the new year, with Jan. 7 being the last day to get those ribs, barbecue chicken, and more.

Bone Yard Bar BBQ
Jesse Gonzales

In a Facebook post, the restaurant's owners say the Dearborn and Farmington Hills locations will remain open.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 4:46 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.