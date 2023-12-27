Boneyard BBQ in Livonia to close after 38 years

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular restaurant in Livonia will be closing its doors after 38 years of serving the community.

Boneyard BBQ on Plymouth Road will close up shop in the new year, with Jan. 7 being the last day to get those ribs, barbecue chicken, and more.

Jesse Gonzales

In a Facebook post, the restaurant's owners say the Dearborn and Farmington Hills locations will remain open.