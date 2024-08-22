Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil water advisory issued for Washtenaw County city due to water main break

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Human remains identified as Dee Warner, shooting at Detroit-area Benihana and more top stories
Human remains identified as Dee Warner, shooting at Detroit-area Benihana and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory is still in effect for a Washtenaw County city after officials due to a water main break that was discovered on Wednesday. 

Chelsea officials issued the boil water advisory for the entire city after water pressure was lost at about 3 p.m. Residents should boil all water before using it for cooking or drinking. 

The water main break was located near the Lanewood subdivision. Crews are working to repair the issue. 

At about 7 p.m., officials said that water pressure was returning to most of Chelsea, but the Lanewood neighborhood was still without water.

Then, at about 7:40 p.m., the city's water department reported that most water had been restored, and they were expecting all water to be restored within an hour or two. 

Even though water is being restored, the boil water advisory is still in effect and will be in place until officials verify two test samples. The city said they were expecting to get these test results within 24 hours. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.