Boil water advisory issued for Washtenaw County city due to water main break

(CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory is still in effect for a Washtenaw County city after officials due to a water main break that was discovered on Wednesday.

Chelsea officials issued the boil water advisory for the entire city after water pressure was lost at about 3 p.m. Residents should boil all water before using it for cooking or drinking.

The water main break was located near the Lanewood subdivision. Crews are working to repair the issue.

At about 7 p.m., officials said that water pressure was returning to most of Chelsea, but the Lanewood neighborhood was still without water.

Then, at about 7:40 p.m., the city's water department reported that most water had been restored, and they were expecting all water to be restored within an hour or two.

Even though water is being restored, the boil water advisory is still in effect and will be in place until officials verify two test samples. The city said they were expecting to get these test results within 24 hours.