Boil water advisory issued for some residents, businesses in Brighton Township

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents and businesses in Livingston County after officials were notified of a water leak Wednesday morning.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, the water leak on Weber Street in Brighton Township was reported to the Livingston Community Water Authority. A repair contractor was dispatched to the area. The water was shut off at about 11:45 a.m. for crews to make repairs.

Brighton Township officials said they believed the repairs would be completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday, but have not made another update.

The boil water advisory is in effect for Country Club Annex Subdivision residents and businesses that receive water from the Weber Street Watermain.

Residents are advised to boil water for 72 hours. Officials will notify residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact Mark St. Charles of the Livingston Community Water Authority at 810-231-1333, ext. 102.