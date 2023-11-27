Body of man missing since October recovered from Macomb Community College ventilation system

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The body of a man who had been missing since October was found in the ventilation system of a Macomb Community College building Sunday night.

The man was identified as Jason Anthony Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township. Thompson was last seen by his family on Oct. 25 and was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov. 1," according to Macomb Community College Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Jeanne M. Nicol.

The body was found in a ventilation system at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts facility on Sunday, Nov. 26, as they were investigating the source of a foul odor.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play," said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens. "At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances. We are withholding the individual's identification until we can make proper family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family."

Police are waiting for the Macomb County medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

"The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson's family and friends,"

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.