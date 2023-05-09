Body of missing St. Clair County woman found in Huron National Forest

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - The body of a missing St. Clair County woman was found in the Huron National Forest in Oscoda County.

Karen Adams, 77, of Kimball, had been missing since about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, after she left a family member's residence in Loud Township. She left in a silver 2018 Chevrolet Cruise. Family members say Adams had dementia.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a family member reported Adams missing on Wednesday to the Montmorency County Sheriff's Office.

Off-road vehicle riders found Adam's vehicle south of Mio, in Oscoda County, at about noon on Saturday, May 6.

Michigan Conservation Officer Casey Pullum and two Oscoda County deputies responded to the scene and discovered Adams' vehicle was stuck on Snowmobile Trail LP 968 in the Huron National Forest.

They did not find Adams near her vehicle, so a more extensive search with MSP canine units and a helicopter was initiated, and a ground search was coordinated.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, Adams' body was found less than a mile from her vehicle, according to Michigan DNR officials.

DNR officials believe exposure to elements was the cause of her death, but it has not been confirmed. In addition, foul play is not suspected.