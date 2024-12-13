Watch CBS News
Body of missing 63-year-old Detroit-area woman found in Pontiac

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The body of a 63-year-old woman who was seen more than a week ago was found on Thursday in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Vivian Ann Powell was found shortly before 3 p.m. by a family member in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Investigators did not see signs of trauma or foul play.

Powell was last seen on Dec. 3, and her family reported her missing on Dec. 11.

The sheriff's office says it searched areas that she frequented and sent out a law enforcement bulletin when she was reported missing.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday by the county medical examiner. The cause and manner of death is pending.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

