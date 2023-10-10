Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Authorities say body of missing 3-year-old Michigan boy found

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Authorities continue to search for a 3-year-old boy missing from his Clinton County home. Clinton County Sheriff's Office

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 3-year-old boy from Clinton County who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead, according to the sheriff's office.

"Please pray for the family during this tragic time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office received a call about a child missing at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 from S. Bauer Road, north of Clark Road in Watertown Township. 

Authorities say it was reported that the child, who was autistic and non-verbal, left his home.

Units worked through the night and did not locate the missing boy. They continued the search Tuesday morning with volunteers. Individuals who lived in the area were asked to check out buildings, vehicles, and trees for the boy. 

