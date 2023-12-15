Woman identified nearly 40 years after her body was found in Washtenaw County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said a body found in 1985 has been identified as Cheryl Coates. Courtesy of Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBSD DETROIT) - A woman's body that was found in 1985 has been identified, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Dec. 15.

The woman was identified as Cheryl Coates, whose body was found in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Stamford Road in Superior Township.

Authorities say Coates was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe the incident that led to Coates' death happened between January 1984 and January 1985.

She was known to frequent or live in the Southfield and Detroit area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Detective Roberts at robertsb@washtenaw.org or call the tip line at 734-973-7711.