UPDATE: Partially-clothed woman found dead after hit and run on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was partially clothed was found dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on M-39 (Southfield Freeway) near Ford Road.

In a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police say a witness reported that a woman, later identified as a 62-year-old from Detroit, was dancing in the southbound lanes. Police then received calls that the woman was unresponsive.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle struck the woman and did not stay at the scene.

The southbound lanes at Warren were closed after reports of a body at about 4:20 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.