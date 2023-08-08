Watch CBS News
Local News

UPDATE: Partially-clothed woman found dead after hit and run on Southfield Freeway

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023 02:42

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was partially clothed was found dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on M-39 (Southfield Freeway) near Ford Road.

In a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police say a witness reported that a woman, later identified as a 62-year-old from Detroit, was dancing in the southbound lanes. Police then received calls that the woman was unresponsive.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle struck the woman and did not stay at the scene. 

The southbound lanes at Warren were closed after reports of a body at about 4:20 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.