Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline; authorities investigating as suspicious

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan authorities are investigating after a body was found on a Lake Michigan shoreline Wednesday morning. 

At 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 14, Allegan County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lake Michigan shoreline near the 2200 block Lakeshore Drive in Ganges Township after they received a report from a homeowner who saw what they believed was a human body on the beach.

When they arrived, deputies found a man's body on the shoreline. 

The man was naked except for a pair of size 12 brown leather Converse All Star shoes. 

The sheriff's office says the body appeared to have been in the water for a while before it washed up on the shore. 

Due to this, they could not identify the man. 

Authorities are investigating this and a suspicious death but say no apparent signs of foul play were discovered.

Detectives are waiting for results on the cause of death and identification from the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegan County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mike Brown at 269-673-0442. 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 8:45 AM EST

