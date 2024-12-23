Body of Michigan man, 38, found in icy pond days after reported missing

Detroit police searching for murder suspect, Lions win record 13th game and more top stories

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say the body of a 38-year-old Michigan man who was reported missing on Dec. 19 was found days later in an icy pond in Washtenaw County.

On Dec. 22, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a mobile home community near Interstate 94 and M-52, outside of Chelsea, after a Chelsea police officer searched the area and spotted an antenna and the rooftop of a pickup truck in the water. MSP says the last location on the Jackson man's phone showed that area and his family suspected the vehicle in the pond belonged to him.

The Washtenaw County dive team went into the water and used a chainsaw to cut through the ice. With the help of a towing company, authorities removed the vehicle from the water and recovered the man's body.

A medical examiner identified the body as the missing 38-year-old man. Investigators suspect the man was disoriented and drove into the icy pond. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.