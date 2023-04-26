Watch CBS News
Body found inside burning house in Detroit, officials say

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found inside a burning home early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says first responders found the man at about 4:30 a.m. in the vacant home in the 7700 block of Mansfield Street near Southfield Freeway and Tireman Avenue.

The body has not been identified, but Harris says the man was in his 50s or 60s.

Officials do not believe the first was intentional.

