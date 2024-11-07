Watch CBS News
Body found in trash can near Detroit park, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a trash can on Detroit's east side.

DPD spokesperson, Cpl. Dan Donakowski, says the body was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 20400 block of Omira Street near Knudson Park.

The sex of the victim is unknown. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or the DPD major crimes unit at 313-596-2240.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

