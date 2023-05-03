Police: Man's body found in Detroit River

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found in the Detroit River Tuesday.

Detroit police say a security guard found the man's body at about 6:31 p.m. in the 7100 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities say he has not yet been officially identified and the homicide team is investigating.

No cause of death is available at this time. Police have not released any additional information.