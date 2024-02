CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a sewer on Friday, the Detroit Police Department said.

The body was found around 2 p.m. near Tyler Avenue and Sussex Street on Detroit's west side, investigators said.

This is in the neighborhood northeast of I-696 and Greenfield Road.

A homicide investigation is underway.