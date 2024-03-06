Body camera footage shows moment missing Michigan 3-year-old was found safe in field

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Body camera footage shows the moment a Van Buren County deputy, a trooper, and a K9 officer found a missing 3-year-old Michigan boy.

The video shows Deputy Calhoun running up to the crying boy and picking him up.

The boy was reported missing at about 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4, from a residence located on 68th Street in Geneva Township.

The caller told dispatch that the child crawled out of an open window and left about 30 minutes before the call. In addition, the caller reported that they had searched the house, the yard and the garage several times.

Several agencies responded to assist the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department, including Michigan State Police, the South Haven Police Department and the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

After about 45 minutes of tracking, Calhoun notified other search teams that he believed he had found the missing boy, as he could hear crying. He was about three-quarters of a mile away from the child's home.

A SHAES drone also located the child as Calhoun found him.

The boy was treated at the scene for minor scratches. H was reunited with his parents and grandmother.