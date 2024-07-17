Bodies of 2 children found after sailboat capsizes in Lake Michigan

Samantha Woll trial jury has 1 more day to reach verdict, Trump to visit Michigan and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The bodies of two children were recovered Monday after a sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan over the weekend, officials said.

At 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin was notified that a 32-year-old Little Suamico man was out on his sailboat with his two children, and they didn't return to their planned destination. Both of the children are under the age of 10, according to authorities. In addition, nobody had been in contact with him since 5 p.m. the day before.

They were allegedly last seen on Green Island in Lake Michigan's Green Bay.

Deputies worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard, the City of Oconto Police Department, Oconto County Emergency Management, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and Dispatch Center and Oconto Fire & Rescue to conduct a search for the father and his children.

The missing sailboat, an 18-foot Gulf Coast Sailboat, with a blue hull, yellow stripe and a sun symbol, was found in the water off of Chambers Island at 6:23 a.m. on Monday.

Then, at about 11:21 a.m., the bodies of two children were found one mile south of where they found the sailboat.

Names aren't being released pending identification and notifying next-of-kin.

No other information has been released at this time. Authorities will continue land, sea and air searches to find the man.