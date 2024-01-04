Blue Ridge Beef expands recall on kitten, puppy foods due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - Blue Ridge Beef is expanding its recall to additional lot numbers of kitten and puppy foods due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that salmonella and listeria monocytogenes can affect the animals eating the product, along with humans handling the food, especially if they do not wash their hands or surfaces thoroughly after handling.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture notified the FDA of the recall on Dec. 15, 2023, but has since expanded the recall to additional lot numbers out of caution.

The recall was initially issued after one lot of each recalled product tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

The following products were affected by this recall:

Kitten Grind, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00101 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Kitten Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00243 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Puppy Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00169 6, Lot#/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224



According to the FDA, the recalled product was sold in retail stores in CT, FL, IA, IL, MA, MD, MI, NC, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, TN, VA and WI.

Infected pets may be lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may also experience decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The FDA says that infected pets can also seem healthy and infect other pets and people.

People infected with salmonella may have the symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Salmonella can rarely cause serious ailments in people, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Anyone whose pet consumed these recalled products should take them to a veterinarian.

People can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund and discard the recalled product. In addition, pet food bowls should be washed and sanitized.