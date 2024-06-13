Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan dropping coverage of weight loss drugs

Ascension worker accidentally downloaded file that caused cyberattack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan's largest insurance company said it will begin eliminating coverage of various weight loss drugs next year.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the company said it is ending coverage of GLP-1 drugs "for large group fully insured members beginning January 1, 2025, or on a group's 2025 health coverage renewal date."

Additionally, the company said it will change prior authorization requirements for Saxenda, Wegovy and Zepbound beginning Aug. 1.

The company said the changes were made "after careful consideration of GLP-1 weight loss drugs' efficacy, safety and access, and cost.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is committed to providing our members with access to high-quality, affordable health care. We also have a responsibility, as stewards of our members' and customers' premiums, to ensure that the drugs we pay for benefit our members without adding excessive costs that impact all members and customer groups," the health system said in a statement.

Drugs like Ozempic have gained popularity in the last few years with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving their use for chronic weight management and celebrity endorsements.

Experts say the drugs are expected to cause a ripple effect on the diet culture, CBS News reports.