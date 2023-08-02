Bloomfield Township Police Department looks to military surplus to save money

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is tapping into a government program that, in the long run, will likely save the department money.

When it came time to replace trauma packs last year, Bloomfield Township officers made their own instead of buying prepackaged ones.

But trauma packs are some of the tools they can now possibly get for free through the U.S. Department of Defense's 1033 program.

The program allows local law enforcement agencies to apply for surplus military equipment.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"But in order to know what equipment is available to law enforcement agencies, you have to be part of the program to see what's out there for us to use," police chief James Gallagher said.

A few weeks back, Chief Gallagher made his case to the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees.

He acknowledged there was controversy over the program supplying armored vehicles to small police agencies. But Gallagher says they don't expect to see one of those parked in their lot on Telegraph Road.

"I understand the purpose of why the government runs the program, and I guess every police department has their, you know, needs, but I'm happy to hear that you don't anticipate that being a need of the township," Stephanie Fakih, a Bloomfield Township Board Trustee said during the meeting.

The board unanimously approved the department joining the more than 8,800 law enforcement agencies nationwide already participating in the program.

So how much money will the township save?

"Well, it depends on what equipment we look at getting or needing at that time," Gallagher said. "We'll definitely research it first. It doesn't mean we won't end up buying it somewhere; it has to meet our community needs and what our governing board, our township elected officials want, and what the police department needs. But it could save 1000s of dollars."

Besides trauma packs, Gallagher is looking to acquire tourniquets.

"We can never use the program. But at least we have that opportunity to research what is out there," Gallagher said.