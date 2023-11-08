Watch CBS News
Bloomfield Township man charged after child sexual abuse material found on hidden flash drive

By Sara Powers

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Bloomfield Township man has been arraigned on charges after a hidden flash drive containing thousands of images of child sexually abusive material was found in his home in September, police said. 

Kenneth Rogers Davies Bloomfield Township Police Department

On Sept. 29, the Bloomfield Township Police Department received a report that Kenneth Rogers Davies,65, might have child sexually abusive material. 

A detective obtained and executed a search warrant for his residence and found a hidden flash drive. Authorities discovered the flash drive allegedly contained thousands of images of child sexually abusive material.

The flash drive, along with other electronic devices, were taken from the residence to be examined, according to police. 

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a six-count arrest warrant for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. 

Davies was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 2. He was given a $150,000 cash bond and is being held at the Oakland County Jail. 

