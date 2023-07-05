Bloomfield Hills theater partners with Pluto TV for free movie weekend

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit theater is partnering with Pluto TV to offer a free movie weekend for moviegoers.

The leading free streaming service is bringing back its theater initiative program, "Free TV's Free Movie Weekend," designed to conduct good business karma.

Ruth Daniels, owner of the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Hills, joined CBS News Detroit to talk about the free movie weekend the theater is holding this weekend.

According to Daniels, the free movie weekend will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with showings from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be a showing of each of the theater's current movies. People must get the tickets in person; they are first come, first served. The theater will have these tickets available starting at 3 p.m. for the showing that day.

This initiative is aimed at helping bring people into local theaters.

"Pluto TV is inviting people to the movies for us, so they are paying for your tickets so you come back to the movies, and you'll have such a good time that you keep coming back to the movies," said Daniels.

In addition to the free tickets, Pluto TV provided special popcorn buckets that will be sold for $4.

Here's what movies will be playing for the free showings:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

No Hard Feelings

Asteroid City

The Maple Theater has been in business since 1977 and has a lounge where they serve adult beverages and food. They also host a variety of events, including live music on the weekends, trivia on Tuesdays and comedy nights.

For more information about seeing movies at the Maple Theater and to learn about other events they host, visit here.