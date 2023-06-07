Watch CBS News
Black Music Month: Honoring Thornetta Davis, Detroit's Queen of Blues

By Amyre Makupson, Kyra Azore

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Black Music Month. 

Every week in June, CBS News Detroit is highlighting a different part of Detroit's Black music scene and showcasing the role that Detroit played in shaping generations of performers and its impact on broader American culture.

This week, Amyre Makupson, our Executive Producer Impacting Communities, sits down with Detroit's Queen of Blues, Thornetta Davis.

