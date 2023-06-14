Watch CBS News
Black Music Month: Honoring Grammy-nominated gospel singer Kierra Sheard

By Amyre Makupson, Kyra Azore

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Black Music Month. 

Every week in June, CBS News Detroit is highlighting a different part of Detroit's Black music scene and showcasing the role that Detroit played in shaping generations of performers and its impact on broader American culture.

This week, Amyre Makupson, our Executive Producer Impacting Communities, sits down with Detroit gospel legend Kierra Sheard.

Sheard is the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark and has been singing since she was 9. Sheard is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer and the author of "The Vibes You Feel."

