Detroit Black male voters voice their opinions about upcoming election

(CBS DETROIT) — With less than two weeks until election day, candidates are working overtime to win over undecided voters.

The Harris campaign, in partnership with the organization Win With Black Men, held a small event on Friday at Final Kut Barbershop in Detroit to try and persuade undecided Black male voters.

According to the latest University of Chicago GenForward polling, 26% of young Black men say they'd vote for Former President Donald Trump if the election were held tomorrow.

"Black men feel like they've been left behind. Election, after election, after election, after election," Stephen Kennedy told CBS News Detroit.

Kennedy said that the conversation at the barbershop, which he described as a sort of "Town Square" for Black men, often revolves around Harris' time as California attorney general and claims that she prosecuted Black men at a significantly higher rate than other demographics. It's a topic that Harris has called "overblown."

Kennedy also said many Black men feel the Democratic Party policies don't speak to them anymore, specifically, when candidates push criminal justice reform as a way they are reaching out to Black men.

"It's like they think we can only be criminals," Kennedy said. "I'm not a criminal. My friend is not a criminal. These guys in here are not criminals. Speak to something we can attach to."

For Kennedy and many men at the event on Friday, a topic worth discussing is economic issues impacting middle-class Black Americans. He believes Trump does a better job at this than his opponent.

"He may not always be honest, but he speaks directly to them," Kennedy said. "Democrats and Harris need to start speaking to us directly."

At the end of the day, Kennedy was still voting for Harris, but he said that was more of a protest vote for Trump and the things he stands for. However, he is unsure how his brothers in barbershops across America will sway in this tight election.

"It's going to be close," said Kennedy. "Is it too late? No. But we have to get more boots on the ground."