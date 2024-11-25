Black lawmakers and advocates call for more work in the lame duck session

(CBS DETROIT) – The time after the election and before the new legislative session is called lame duck and it's usually used as an opportunity to get a flurry of bills passed before the power shifts in Lansing.

But Black lawmakers and advocates say there's not enough work being done.

"Keep it real! Pass the bill!" the crowd chanted in downtown Detroit on Monday.

Black lawmakers and advocates gathered inside the Coleman A. Young building to urge lawmakers in Lansing to get to work during the lame duck session.

"That means getting committee hearings, that means getting – putting bills up for a vote, just having opportunity for the Black agenda to be heard," said state Rep. Donavan McKinney.

McKinney said there are upwards of 40 bill packages that could see movement before the power shifts on Capital Avenue, but haven't yet.

"We need Republicans to come on board, too so this is an everybody issue – we need everyone to show up to work. It's not partisan to be honest with you," he said.

It's bills like reforms for auto no-fault, second look legislation, bills on maternal health and improvements to the price of auto insurance that organizer Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said haven't seen movement.

"I can't say why that is. Maybe the Governor can speak to why that is. Maybe Joe Tate can speak to why that is, but it's unacceptable whatever the reason is," she said.

Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate pushed back against clams that bills haven't moved as quickly during this legislative session.

"When you look at the total volume of impactful legislation, I would stand this legislative session up against any other previous legislative sessions just to talk about the direct impact that it's had on people's lives," said Tate.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Republican leadership in the House for comment but did not hear back.

The new legislative session is expected to begin on Jan. 2.