Black Indiestream Film Festival comes to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Hollywood Casino at Greektown will host the Black Indiestream Film Festival May 24-28. 

The festival includes panels, movie premieres, a masterclass, more than 50 film screenings and television and film casting distribution calls. 

Jason Sims, the festival's director of content, says the festival is a culmination of creators, filmmakers and actors and celebrating the work that they've done in the entertainment industry. 

A listing of screenings and programs can be found here

Festival tickets range from $30-250 and can be purchased here

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:34 AM

